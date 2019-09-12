Jack Ma's performances at Alibaba's annual parties are among the most-anticipated acts of the night. And when Daniel Zhang joins in, that just makes it extra special. Check out their version of "You Raise Me Up" at the company's 20th anniversary celebration. pic.twitter.com/IFMR6v059I — Alibaba Group (@AlibabaGroup) September 11, 2019

Jack Ma, the founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, bid farewell to his 20-year-old company on September 10 at its 20th anniversary event.

For the event, Ma put on a rockstar wig and jacket and sang and played You Raise Me Up on his guitar. He was joined by Daniel Zhang, the current CEO of the Alibaba Group.

According to a Reuters report, Chinese social media platform Weibo saw “Jack Ma has cried” trending after the Alibaba founder was spotted tearing up during the event.