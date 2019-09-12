Watch: Alibaba founder Jack Ma sings ‘You Raise Me Up’ to say goodbye to his company
The occasion was the 20th anniversary celebrations of the company.
Jack Ma, the founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, bid farewell to his 20-year-old company on September 10 at its 20th anniversary event.
For the event, Ma put on a rockstar wig and jacket and sang and played You Raise Me Up on his guitar. He was joined by Daniel Zhang, the current CEO of the Alibaba Group.
According to a Reuters report, Chinese social media platform Weibo saw “Jack Ma has cried” trending after the Alibaba founder was spotted tearing up during the event.