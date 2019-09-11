Play

In a major throwback to the early 2000s, Nokia has launched a 2019 version of the flip phone. The Nokia 2720 flip, launched on September 5, and priced at $20, is surely bringing back memories.

With a 2.80-inch primary display, a resolution of 240x240 pixels and a 2-megapixel camera, the phone may be a bit of a disappointment compared to other – read iPhone – launches this week, but perhaps even the Finnish company knows all its buyers, driven by nostalgia, won’t mind.

(Besides, imagine dramatically ending arguments by flipping the phone shut!)

“[This] phone is ideal for you, if you are looking for a digital detox,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global (Nokia’s parent company), at the launch event. “It’s also the perfect device for anyone with accessibility needs. We have reinvented the classic flip phone.”

Introduced in 1996, the Motorola StarTAC was the first flip phone ever launched – starting a new trend for phones that flipped open to a screen and a keypad. For the benefit of millennials, those were the phones that you flipped open to receive a call, and then closed to disconnect.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons [Public Domain]

Naturally, social media users were enthused about this reboot; but future users be warned, you’ll really have to practise your keypad typing skills!