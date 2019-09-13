Play

The PAC Dance Team from the Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Arizona, USA is making waves with its homecoming dance was inspired by Marvel Comics’ The Avengers. A video of the dance performance has gone viral on social media.

The dance group has previously performed with the themes of Harry Potter and The Wizard of Oz as well.

Play

Play

The homecoming event is a popular culture in American schools to welcome its former students back. The video of the PAC Dance Team has already received over a million views on YouTube.