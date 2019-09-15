#WATCH Indian and American soldiers sing and dance on the Assam Regiment's marching song ‘Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai’ during Exercise 'Yudhabhyas' being carried out at Joint Base Lewis, McChord in the United States of America pic.twitter.com/6vTuVFHZMd — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

A joint military exercise for the Indian and the United States’ armies is currently underway in Washington DC. The exercise began on September 5 and will continue till September 18, news agency ANI reported.

A video from the training programme, where the Indian and American soldiers are singing Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai, the marching song of Indian army’s Assam Regiment, has gone viral on social media.

According to legend, Badluram was a soldier with the Assam Regiment during the Second World War. His untimely death meant that other members of his regiment could have Badluram’s share of rations at a time the Japanese Army had surrounded them, cutting off their food supply.

Play

Interestingly, the tune of the Badluram song is uncannily similar to that of the Battle Hymn of the Republic, a popular American patriotic song which, in turn, features the melody of the marching song John Brown’s Body, a song that was famous during the American Civil War and, naturally, bears considerable resemblance to Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai.