Social media is abuzz with the name of Gourav Vallabh who, until September 10, was unknown to many.

Vallabh’s Twitter bio identifies him as a professor of finance and a national spokesperson of the Congress party. His sharp and witty attacks during a debate on television channel ABP News with the BJP’s Sambit Patra has won him some fans.

Vallabh hit right at the heart of BJP’s promise of a $5-trillion economy, asking Patra to tell him the number of zeroes in a trillion. (Vallabh, of course, knew.) After stalling for a bit, Patra responded, “Go ask Rahul Gandhi first.”

Videos from the debate have gone viral on social media, eliciting a few memes.

Here is the full debate:

Play