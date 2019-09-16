Watch: This Congress leader is gaining internet fame for his challenge to the BJP’s Sambit Patra
Not many people have succeeded in putting Patra on the back foot.
Social media is abuzz with the name of Gourav Vallabh who, until September 10, was unknown to many.
Vallabh’s Twitter bio identifies him as a professor of finance and a national spokesperson of the Congress party. His sharp and witty attacks during a debate on television channel ABP News with the BJP’s Sambit Patra has won him some fans.
Vallabh hit right at the heart of BJP’s promise of a $5-trillion economy, asking Patra to tell him the number of zeroes in a trillion. (Vallabh, of course, knew.) After stalling for a bit, Patra responded, “Go ask Rahul Gandhi first.”
Videos from the debate have gone viral on social media, eliciting a few memes.
Here is the full debate: