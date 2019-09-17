Play

The makers of the Monopoly board game have come up with a new, woman-centric edition called Ms Monopoly. According to Hasbro, Ms Monopoly is mascot Mr Monopoly’s niece, who is an “advocate whose mission is to invest in female entrepreneurs”.

The new version of the much-loved game features inventions made by women instead of properties, and gives women players 1900 Monopoly dollars to begin the game with, while men receive 1500 Monopoly dollars. Women players also receive 240 Monopoly dollars when they pass “go”, as opposed to the 200 that men receive.

The new board game has garnered mixed reviews online, with some people calling it a “head start to feel empowered”, while others term it “sexist” and “libertarian porn”.

Thank you @Hasbro for MS MONOPOLY. Woman need this kind of head start in order to help them to feel empowered.



Now we just need MS CHESS, where the Queen lounges about at the back of the board while the King runs around doing all the hard work for a change. https://t.co/JnuIUQzzvl — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) September 10, 2019

As a woman, I find #MsMonopoly sexist. Equality doesn't mean women make more than men. #EpicFail way to go @Hasbro — LeeAnn Imel-Hartford (@LeeAnn_Hartford) September 10, 2019

The game has been in the news ever since it was released on September 10, with many television channel shows and web portals debating its core values.

