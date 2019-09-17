Watch: Ms Monopoly takes on a male board game bastion. The internet seems divided
The rules are different for men and women in this version of the game from Hasbro.
The makers of the Monopoly board game have come up with a new, woman-centric edition called Ms Monopoly. According to Hasbro, Ms Monopoly is mascot Mr Monopoly’s niece, who is an “advocate whose mission is to invest in female entrepreneurs”.
The new version of the much-loved game features inventions made by women instead of properties, and gives women players 1900 Monopoly dollars to begin the game with, while men receive 1500 Monopoly dollars. Women players also receive 240 Monopoly dollars when they pass “go”, as opposed to the 200 that men receive.
The new board game has garnered mixed reviews online, with some people calling it a “head start to feel empowered”, while others term it “sexist” and “libertarian porn”.
The game has been in the news ever since it was released on September 10, with many television channel shows and web portals debating its core values.