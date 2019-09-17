Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 69th birthday on Tuesday. In addition to strolling along the Sardar Sarovar Dam , sharing a meal with his mother and addressing a gathering, Modi released scores of butterflies from a bag at the Butterfly Garden in Gujarat’s Kevadiya.

Modi’s lepidopteran act sparked a range of reactions on the internet: some social media users though this was an instance of animal cruelty though others found it outright hilarious.

Several Twitter users drew a link to the situation in Kashmir. They noted that though Modi set the butterflies free, Kashmiris have been under a communications lockdown since the government revoked the state’s special status on August 5. More than a month later, mobile phone and internet access in the Valley remain cut off.