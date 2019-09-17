For his birthday, Modi releases a bag of butterflies – setting the internet aflutter
Some social media users were amused. Others drew links to situation in Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 69th birthday on Tuesday. In addition to strolling along the Sardar Sarovar Dam , sharing a meal with his mother and addressing a gathering, Modi released scores of butterflies from a bag at the Butterfly Garden in Gujarat’s Kevadiya.
Modi’s lepidopteran act sparked a range of reactions on the internet: some social media users though this was an instance of animal cruelty though others found it outright hilarious.
Several Twitter users drew a link to the situation in Kashmir. They noted that though Modi set the butterflies free, Kashmiris have been under a communications lockdown since the government revoked the state’s special status on August 5. More than a month later, mobile phone and internet access in the Valley remain cut off.