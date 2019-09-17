#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Butterfly Garden in Kevadiya, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/iziHRcMJVq — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 69th birthday on Tuesday. In addition to strolling along the Sardar Sarovar Dam , sharing a meal with his mother and addressing a gathering, Modi released scores of butterflies from a bag at the Butterfly Garden in Gujarat’s Kevadiya.

Modi’s lepidopteran act sparked a range of reactions on the internet: some social media users though this was an instance of animal cruelty though others found it outright hilarious.

Several Twitter users drew a link to the situation in Kashmir. They noted that though Modi set the butterflies free, Kashmiris have been under a communications lockdown since the government revoked the state’s special status on August 5. More than a month later, mobile phone and internet access in the Valley remain cut off.

‘Trap butterflies in a bag to release them in front of camera’. Perfect depiction of what it takes to build brand Modi.... https://t.co/5JwFZyHOcy — SamSays (@samjawed65) September 17, 2019

After the attack in Saudi Arabia entire world is worried about a steady rise in oil prices, while leading Indian news channel shows Narendra Modi releasing hundreds of butterflies in the air. #HappyBdayPMModi — Dave (@Dave28946697) September 17, 2019

This image of Modi ji releasing butterflies from a laundry bag will give me the laughs for a while. #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/o9VgV3uUcC — Monica (@desiboho) September 17, 2019

Non believer !! The butterflies got together themselves to wish Modi. Didn’t you notice the smile on their faces ? Hmmppf — tweetwise (@tweetwise2) September 17, 2019

And just visualize this in reverse what he did to the Kashmiris. — Chacha Chaudhary (@TeaTeaChaudhary) September 17, 2019