Watch: A YouTuber sings about Goa’s pothole problem in this hilarious spoof of a ’70s pop song
Parodying the popular Konkani number ‘Bebdo’, Cecile Rodrigues and her crew ask why the government cares just about votes and not roads.
After love and heartbreak, potholes may have inspired the largest number of songs in India. These large gaping craters filled with muddy water have now inspired Goa-based YouTuber Cecille Rodrigues to create the Rosto song – a bumpy version of Konkani pop singer Lorna Cordeiro’s 70s number Bebdo.
The original Bebdo is about a woman singing of the woes of being married to an alcoholic (Bebdo translates to drunkard). In her 2019 take, Rodrigues sings of the woes of having elected a government that cares just about votes and not about roads.
Riding on two-wheelers, sitting on roads with their surfaces in a mess, and dancing in front of potholes, the hilarious Rodrigues, along with her friends, sings in Konkani:
Our fate really sucks, no?
They’ve placed red stones on the roads.
When you do such cheap work
who benefits from the labour?
Our P-W-D minister
has gone on a tour it seems like, sister
The video then riffs on the classic Bebdo chorus:
Do you know what he says now and then?
Hmmmm....
Come, my dear, come!
I want some wine first, come
And if you don’t give me wine
I am going to break your head!
And turns it into:
And you know what people say?
Hmmmm....
Come government
I need a good road first
If you don’t give me a good road
I will break your head!
Here’s the original Bebdo.