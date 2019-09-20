Unmissable videos from the northern army command's integrated exercise in Eastern Ladakh.



The first one is a helicopter borne insertion. pic.twitter.com/N13kFH5fFY — Manu Pubby (@manupubby) September 18, 2019

On September 17, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander, witnessed exercises by integrated troops from all arms and services of the forces. It took place in the super high altitude area of eastern Ladakh, news agency ANI reported.

According to the official statement, the exercise involved “employment of mechanised forces with force multipliers integrating high-technology platforms”.