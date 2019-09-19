My ride for today, the @MumMetro...travelled #LikeABoss from Ghatkopar to Versova beating the peak hours traffic 😎 pic.twitter.com/tOOcGdOXXl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 18, 2019

In Mumbai the authorities are planning to cut down 2,700 trees in the Aarey Forest to build a metro car shed. The 1,300-hectare forest is located south of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai and is often called the city’s “last remaining green lung”.

Protests against the government’s decision to clear the area have been going on since 2015, when the proposal for the construction was first put forward. Now, it appears that the authorities have roped in Bollywood personalities to promote the benefits of travelling by the metro. Is this in defence against the protests?

Actor Akshay Kumar has posted a video (above) on his social media channels where he talks about how it takes only twenty minutes to travel from Ghatkopar to Versova on the metro.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has also tweeted in favour of taking the metro over personal transport, calling it a “solution for pollution”.