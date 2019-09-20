Play

United States President Donald Trump’s visit to the San Francisco Bay Area on September 17 was marred with protests including the a Trump blimp of the kind used in the UK. The balloon was flown despite a “temporary Federal Aviation Administration restriction”, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Hundreds of people participated in the protests, with many yelling, “I don’t want Trump in my town.” Members of the activist organisation Raging Grannies also took part in the protest.