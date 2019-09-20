This is how minors should be treated? #Mumbaipolice.

Visuals from Juhu Srbachan's bungalow,students protesting silently as they were upset over his remarks "plant trees in garden" Which indirectly refer 2 Aarey tree massacre.#SaveAareyForest@deespeak https://t.co/uFZCLZFUOX pic.twitter.com/6ZW8R6DwHv — #SaveMumbaiforest (@SaveMumbaifore1) September 19, 2019

A protest outside Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area turned ugly when the police began manhandling minor students. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video also shows the protestors being asked to get inside the police van. The students were also reportedly detained.

Bachchan had, on September 17, tweeted in favour of the use of the Mumbai metro over personal transport by calling it a “solution for pollution” and advising people to “plant trees in garden”. The tweet drew much criticism, since the authorities are trying to cut down 2,700 trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Forest area to construct a metro car shed, with the citizens of Mumbai rallying against the decision.

