This homeless man was reunited with his lost dog after they had been separated for two weeks. Bobo could hardly contain his excitement as he bounded into Anthony Rogers' arms with his tail wagging furiously, skittering around with heaping licks of love.

A homeless man in Memphis, Tennessee USA, Anthony Rogers doesn’t have much apart from a spot on the streets . However, he does have a dog, Bobo, whom he always put before himself.

On August 31, when Rogers woke up, Bobo was nowhere to be seen. Rogers looked everywhere for his dog and waited for two whole weeks. Yet Bobo did not appear.

Finally, when Rogers had almost given up, dad and dog were united and the happy moments caught on camera.

It turned out that Bobo has wandered away and lost his ways. He was finally found by volunteers of the Memphis Animal Services who neutered, microchipped and vaccinated Bobo and returned him to his father with a year’s supply of heartworm prevention, a bag of dog food and other doggy essentials.

He's in Memphis. He doesn't have a home but he's very visible in the midtown area. He spends a lot of time in the shade at a local Starbucks. Anthony and Bobo are both very sweet.