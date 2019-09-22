Aditya Thackeray must have felt bad over this. Just imagine how Rahul Gandhi must feel. pic.twitter.com/glXX6DuRXZ — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) September 21, 2019

Hindi news channel Aaj Tak’s anchor Anjana Om Kashyap had a rather embarrassing moment on September 21 when she made a comment on Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray. The comment was inadvertently played on live television.

In her comments, Kashyap called Thackeray the “Rahul Gandhi of Shiv Sena”, while a video clip of Thackeray was on the screen. It appears like Kashyap was unaware that her voice was still audible to the viewers.

The anchor later issued an apology, calling the statement a “lapse of judgment”.