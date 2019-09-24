The Ministry of Railways has posted CCTV footage of what could have been a fatal accident to ask that no one should try to board a moving train. The footage shows a passenger hurrying towards the Ashram Express in Ahmedabad station when the train begins to pull out of the platform. The passenger makes a run for it but slips.

Luckily Railway Protection Force personnel on duty spotted the man and rushed to him – successfully pushing him on board.

“However fit and smart you are, please don’t try to entrain or detrain a moving train,” tweeted the Ministry of Railways. Social media users, while praising the RPF personnel’s alertness, reiterated the warning.