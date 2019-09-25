Play

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was brutally trolled by Indian Twitter users after the United States President Donald Trump made sarcastic comments about a journalist from the Pakistan contingent.

Only, Trump had said something very similar about an Indian journalist during his joint press conference with Modi a day earlier.

Khan and Trump were addressing a joint press conference after their bilateral meeting on September 24 when a journalist asked Trump a question, referring to India as an “aggressor and violator of the UN resolution” on the Kashmir issue.

“This is the kind of reporter I like,” said Trump. “I like this reporter. Are you a member of his [Imran Khan’s] team?” In his follow-up question, the reporter identified himself as an independent journalist.

Trump’s response on India being called an “aggressor and violator” was widely celebrated on Indian Twitter, calling it an “insult to Imran Khan”. The US president was, however, virtually repeating himself from his media conference with Modi, a comment that went unnoticed by many Indian social media users.

Reporter: What do you have to say about Imran Khan’s confession that ISI trained Al-Qaeda?

Trump: I haven’t heard that

Reporter: What’s your roadmap on Pak-sponsored terror?

Trump to Modi: You have great reporters! Where do you get them?”

Modi-Trump laugh https://t.co/XoiPwAAGU8 pic.twitter.com/1lHtsK7lNo — Janta Ka Reporter (@JantaKaReporter) September 24, 2019

Gaurav Sawant, a journalist with television news channel India Today, asked Trump about his roadmap on Pakistan-sponsored terror. Trump’s answer to the question was almost exactly what he said to Imran Khan about the Pakistani journalist: “You have great reporters. I wish I had reporters like these. Where do you find these reporters?” Modi’s response to Trump’s comments was a formal laugh.

Here is how people on Twitter attempted to troll Pakistan’s prime minister:

Indian journalists also asked loaded questions terming Pakistan as terror supporting nation but Trump didn't turn to Modi saying "From where do you get such reporters?" or telling the reporter that "It's not a question but statement". Yeh toh beizzati ho gayi aapki @ImranKhanPTI — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) September 24, 2019

Trump Exposed Pakistan's state sponsored terrorist Media by humiliating the reporter's question as a personal statement and insulted imran khan @ImranKhanPTI @OfficialDGISPR https://t.co/MzCsGsBQaT — Esa (@EsaIsAlive) September 24, 2019