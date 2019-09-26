Hong Kong police denied kicking a protester, saying what appears in videos to be a person was just "a yellow object." pic.twitter.com/Ar3uLLCLUo — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 24, 2019

A video of the Hong Kong riot police purportedly kicking a protestor in a yellow vest has gone viral. However, police authorities have called the video doctored and stated that the officers were only kicking “a yellow object”.

Filmed by a resident from a flat at Fung Yau Street North at a protest on September 21, the video shows at least 20 riot police surrounding a man in a yellow vest, and one officer kicking him.

A woman can be heard shouting in the clips, “Don’t hit him, stop hitting him, I am filming you!” before other officers begin flashing bright lights at the camera, obstructing the view, reported the South China Morning Post.

Hong Kong police responded tonight to "yellow object" comments, offer no denial to LinkedIn posts that appear to be made by an officer disparaging protesters, pro-democracy lawmakers and Hong Kong residents: https://t.co/rsLL6VFCe2 — Timothy McLaughlin (@TMclaughlin3) September 24, 2019

However, the acting senior superintendent of New Territories North, Vasco Williams, said at a press conference on Monday, “You mentioned a video which shows what appears to be an officer kicking a yellow object on the ground, we don’t know what that object is, but there are other videos which show no assault.”

Entering into its 16th consecutive weekend, Hong Kong protests have turned increasingly violent. With over 1000 people arrested, and many citizens alleging regular police brutality.

Why would you push and use pepper spray on this senior citizen who just came to make sure all the kids were safe? #HongKongProtest #PoliceBrutality



Credit: The News Lens pic.twitter.com/wmjwBwWMO0 — Chris (@Chrisssloth) September 21, 2019

A first aider was being arrested by the Police. Hong Kong is in danger now. #HongKongProtest #StandWithHongKong pic.twitter.com/mg2qXIVSkt — resonance86 (@resonance86) September 21, 2019

A 10 yr old kid was arrested. 10 year old is in grade 5, primary school. #antielab #hongkongprotest #921yuenlong pic.twitter.com/c3KAtYNV1z — Poppie (@jesuispoppie) September 21, 2019

China has suspended thousands of Twitter accounts in attempts to neutralise support for the movement. Trolls and pro-government accounts have also taken to posting videos – whose credibility is often suspect – to depict protesters in poor light.

Here is one such recent video in circulation:.

STOP blindly support Hong Kong protests. Many of the protesters are rioters and 'terrorists'. Some of their requests are unreasonable and NOT agreed with by many Hong Kong people. The video shows what they do to a person with different views. #HongKongProtesters pic.twitter.com/GXRc2kREdt — hahachan (@hahachan_hk) September 22, 2019

Also read:

Watch: Before classes on Monday, thousands of Hong Kong students formed human chains in protest

Hong Kong: Eight injured as police use tear gas, water cannons to control protestors