Watch: Before classes on Monday, thousands of Hong Kong students formed human chains in protest
The youngsters shouted slogans such as “Five demands, not one less” and “No rioters, only tyranny”.
Twitter is flooded with photos and videos of uniformed Hong Kong school students protesting before class on Monday morning. Hundreds, maybe thousands, of high schoolers from across the city linked hands to form human chains along the city’s streets.
Brandishing posters listing the protesters’ five demands from the government, the students called on the authorities to retract the word “riot”, and to respond to promises of freedom, human rights and rule of law, reported Reuters.
Videos of the spirited youngsters shouting slogans such as “Five demands, not one less” and “No rioters, only tyranny” have gone viral on social media.
Earlier in the week, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam formally agreed to withdraw the controversial extradition bill that sparked the protests three months ago.
