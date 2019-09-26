Pune in Maharashtra is currently facing severe flooding and destruction from unprecedented heavy rains. At least 17 people have died in rain-related incidents, and around 16,000 people have been shifted from waterlogged or dam-affected areas like Baramati.

Fire brigade and other emergency services are on high alert in the city, with bodies still being found and people being rescued. The Khadakwasla dam is overflowing, many walls have collapsed, and the roads are heavily flooded.

#WATCH: Officials of Pune Municipal Corporation yesterday rescued a toddler from waterlogged area in Mitra Mandal Chowk, Pune. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/pyWNi1nByf — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019

#punerains #pmc Uruli devachi Dam overflow.The water has passed through the dam wall pic.twitter.com/w0HAbFXzqQ — vaibhav (@vaisatav) September 26, 2019