On September 26, United States Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Pelosi’s step came after allegations of seeking help from foreign powers to get reelected surfaced against the president.

Trump had reportedly sought the help of Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son. Trump also threatened to freeze military aid worth millions of dollars to Ukraine, possibly as a threat to extract information on Biden.

A transcript of their conversation was later declassified by Trump, confirming the discussions. The issue was picked up by multiple late-night shows on American television, with the hosts roasting President Trump without mercy.

Biden himself made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “It is almost like you and President Obama left the door to the White House open and a bear got in,” host Kimmel told Biden.