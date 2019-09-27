If you’re a grown adult enraged by 16-year-old activist @GretaThunberg, satirist @markhumphries and his co-writer @evanwilliams have created a new service that could help. #abc730 pic.twitter.com/vkbuSpwa9U — abc730 (@abc730) September 26, 2019

Some people on the internet have apparently been enraged by the platforms that the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is getting to present her views. Thunberg was recently invited to address world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. Her passionate speech did not resonate with everyone, with some wondering why they should be listening to a child and not an expert, and some others finding her “irritating”.

Channelling the hatred meted out to Thunberg, television personality Mark Humphries has created a satirical video, the plot of which features a “Greta Thunberg Helpline”. The helpline is “for adults angry at a young child”, and the video features people calling in and letting out their anger on Thunberg.

The video was also retweeted by Thunberg herself with the caption “Hang in there! Help is available”.

Hang in there! Help is available. https://t.co/aenieXxVut — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 26, 2019

