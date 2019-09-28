Watch: Footage of a wheelchair moving on its own has left the internet spooked
The CCTV video comes from a hospital in Chandigarh.
CCTV footage from a camera positioned outside the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh shows a parked wheelchair moving steadily on its own. Manoj Kumar, the hospital guard stationed there, told Newsflare that he stepped out to get a drink of water when he saw the chair. He also said, “It was just [the] wind, nothing else. I was also feeling very cold.”
While the guard himself is unconvinced about supernatural activity, social media users seem to be considerably spooked. Here are some of the responses and, the inevitable, memes: