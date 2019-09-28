Play

Since Greta Thunberg’s address to world leaders at the UN Climate Summit was blunt and impassioned, the Indonesian thrash band member John Mollusk decided it would lend itself well to death metal music.

Several social media users have reposted his mash-up, agreeing that her speech fits in with the typically angry lyrics associated with the genre. Many believe that her passionate rage in climate change activism is, in fact, pretty “metal”.