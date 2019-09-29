A video of a Bengaluru policeman attempting to ease the waterlogging on a road has gone viral, with citizens praising his dedication to the city’s welfare. Using a spade, the policeman can be seen trying to shovel water away from the road into a partially clogged drain.

While citizens lauded the policeman for rising above the call of duty, several others questioned the Bengaluru municipal corporation for failing to carry out the task themselves.

Not a cop's job. Yet he did it. Cops come in all hues and colours...good, bad, ugly.

When they go extra mile let's acknowledge. Doesn't mean that people stop questioning them when they go wrong. Both required. https://t.co/qNulsEu6KW — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) September 26, 2019

Appreciate the good work, but who’ll do BBMP’s work?!! @BBMPCOMM @Bengaluru2050 — V T Rajan (@rajanvt) September 27, 2019