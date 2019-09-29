Watch: Policeman takes matters into his own hands to ease waterlogging on Bengaluru roads
Social media users praised the policeman for his dedication and questioned the municipal corporation for its negligence.
A video of a Bengaluru policeman attempting to ease the waterlogging on a road has gone viral, with citizens praising his dedication to the city’s welfare. Using a spade, the policeman can be seen trying to shovel water away from the road into a partially clogged drain.
While citizens lauded the policeman for rising above the call of duty, several others questioned the Bengaluru municipal corporation for failing to carry out the task themselves.