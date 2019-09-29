Watch: ‘You can’t be more affected than the victim,’ US Comedian Bill Maher tells White liberals
‘White liberals want to hang out with everyone but themselves.’
American comedian Bill Maher took off white shame on his show New Rules, talking of white liberals who, he said, feel like they constantly need to apologise for racism and hate themselves.
Maher said, “There’s a weird self-loathing going on among white liberals, and it’s got to stop. It’s not helping anyone.”
Joking, “You know what might be the worst part of white shame? You bore the f*ck out of black people at parties,” Maher suggested that if White people indeed felt so bad about their past, they could pay a white tax, or make some sort of monetary reparation for their privilege.