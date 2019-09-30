Play

Haldhar Nag is often referred to as a “son of Sambalpur”, Odisha. Among the very few poets who write in the indigenous Kosli language, Nag was awarded the fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2016.

Nag used his poetic skills to rise from utter poverty to the status of a “venerated poet” in his society. A new video created by the Virtual Bharat collective and narrated by the celebrated lyricist Gulzar throws light upon Nag’s work and his life, calling him a “champion for equal rights who wields his pen like a blade”.