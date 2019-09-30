This is one of the most heartbreaking videos.



A man cries as he is unable to pull his rickshaw any further in the #PatnaFloods. He doesn't want to leave it & go as it's probably his only source of income. Such is the poverty and helplessness 😢



Yes, everything is fine in India. pic.twitter.com/KH9KslMi8S — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 29, 2019

As heavy rains continue to flood Bihar, a heartbreaking video of a rickshaw-driver devastated at the thought of abandoning his rickshaw on a waterlogged street has emerged on Twitter.

The video that is from Patna, and it shows the rickshaw-driver in tears as he can neither go forward nor leave his source of income. The people who recorded the video can be heard consoling him, offering to take care of his rickshaw so that he can get to safety.

More rain and flooding has been forecast across the state (as well as in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh).