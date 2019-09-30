#WATCH Saharanpur: Several devotees stranded in floods near Shakumbhari Devi Temple following heavy rainfall were rescued, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/1KhBcqA7h5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2019

A number of devotees were stranded near the Shakumbhari Devi Temple in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, September 29. The incident took place around 2am, and the video shows people being rescued later from the submerged area with cranes.

Subdivisional Magistrate Devendra Panday told ANI, “The premises were partially submerged in water following a heavy downpour at Dehradun peaks last night. Accordingly, necessary announcements were made but devotees paid no heed to them.”