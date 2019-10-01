Play

As part of the “Awam ki Awaaz” series in Delhi, T M Krishna once again went off the beaten track of Carnatic music to perform Abbasudin Ahmed’s folk classic “Allah Megh De”.

The song itself gained popularity when SD Burman adapted it for the 1965 film Guide, but was also performed by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle in the movie Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. Here is the original by Abbasuddin Ahmed.