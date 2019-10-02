Watch: On Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, Russian singer sings bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan To’
Gandhi’s favourite bhajan has been sung by artistes around the world in the past.
India and the world are celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, the Russian embassy in India posted a video of singer Sati Kazanova singing Gandhi’s favourite bhajan Vaishnav Jan To. Kazanova is accompanied on the sitar and other Indian instruments.
Narsi Mehta’s 15th-century poem in Old Gujarati, Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye, was adopted by Gandhi for prayers at his Sabarmati Ashram.
