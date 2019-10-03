Dramatic CCTV footage captured the collapse of a 460-foot bridge in Taiwan on Tuesday, October 1. The incident took place in Nanfangao, on the east coast of Taiwan and sent an oil tanker truck barrelling into the boats that lay below the bridge.

The National Fire Agency reported six people to be trapped in the boats. Taiwan’s Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung told Formosa TV that fishing vessels were aiding the search for missing people, and at least five people were feared to have been on the bridge when it collapsed.