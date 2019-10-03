The govt's publicity Wing Bureau of Communication has put together an exhibition showcasing the life of Gandhi using digital tools. Three ministers inaugurated it. Watch. :) pic.twitter.com/qJUry95CmA — Vasudha Venugopal (@vasudha_ET) October 2, 2019

Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary saw some unusual celebrations across the country. First, social media users were faced with Samajwadi Party leaders crying to a statue. Now, we have a video of a union minister participating in a ‘digital’ Dandi March.

Javadekar was accompanied by ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Prahlad Singh Patel in inaugurating a digital exhibition, Bapu Ke Sapno Ka Bharat (the India of Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams) organised by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual

In the video from the inauguration, the three ministers can be seen imitating a digitally-created image of Gandhi during the Dandi March, but social media users could easily see through the half-hearted attempt.

