'लोकप्रियता हासिल करने के लिए सपा जिलाध्यक्ष करते रहते है अजीबोगरीब नाटक'!



सम्भल: 2 अक्टूबर गांधी जयंती के मौके पर सपा नेताओं की नोटंकीबाज़ तस्वीरें आई सामने गांधी प्रतिमा के नीचे बैठकर कैमरे को देखते ही रोने का ढोंग करते नज़र आए सपा जिलाध्यक्ष फ़िरोज़ खान व अन्य पदाधिकारी! pic.twitter.com/7WqFNsDECA — आदित्य जयराम तिवारी (@adityatiwaree) October 2, 2019

India celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2. However, Samajwadi Party leader Feroz Khan and his aides went a step ahead in their celebrations, and a video of the bizarre incident is now viral on social media.

Khan, along with a few other people, was caught on camera wailing to a statue of Gandhi, complaining why he died so soon after helping India attain Independence. The incident happened in Sambhal city of Uttar Pradesh.

Politicians in the state are currently squabbling over the right way to mark the memory of Gandhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government began a special 36-hour session of the state assembly in tribute to Gandhi. The session was, however, boycotted by the Opposition including the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, saying it was just posturing from the BJP.