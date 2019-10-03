How do you participate in a digital Dandi March? Watch Prakash Javadekar and other ministers
Javadekar was inaugurating the digital exhibition Bapu Ke Sapno Ka Bharat.
Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary saw some unusual celebrations across the country. First, social media users were faced with Samajwadi Party leaders crying to a statue. Now, we have a video of a union minister participating in a ‘digital’ Dandi March.
Javadekar was accompanied by ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Prahlad Singh Patel in inaugurating a digital exhibition, Bapu Ke Sapno Ka Bharat (the India of Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams) organised by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual
In the video from the inauguration, the three ministers can be seen imitating a digitally-created image of Gandhi during the Dandi March, but social media users could easily see through the half-hearted attempt.