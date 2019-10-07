Instagram turned nine on October 6, 2019. No, really, even if it seems it’s been around forever.

Launched in 2010, the social-networking application was originally meant for sharing pictures, but the feature to add short videos was added in October 2013. These videos were initially allowed to run no more than 15 seconds, and the filters available for images could be applied to these as well.

Since then, videos have become extremely popular on the app, with an increasing number of celebrities and wannabe stars posting them to reach out to followers.

According to Statista.com, Instagram touched one billion monthly active users in June 2018. Here’s a look at some of the videos that have been wildly popular on the application over the years.

In 2018, rapper Drake’s song In My Feelings inspired the famous #InMyFeelingsChallenge, which became the “biggest viral dance challenge of the year”.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo driving his new Bugatti Chiron was the most-liked video of 2017 on Instagram.

Here are a few other posts that have been popular in the past.