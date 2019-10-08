Watch: Why did this cow stop at the traffic light? Preity Zinta thinks they’re law-abiding creatures
Actor Preity Zinta’s video of a cow that obeys traffic rules has followers in splits.
India can be unpredictable when it comes to traffic. Especially with BMWs and cows cruising on the same road and suffering through potholes alike.
The recent increase in fines for traffic violations seem to have had an effect not just on human drivers but also on some cows using the street. A case in point being the cow seemingly waiting in an orderly manner for a signal to turn green – as seen in a video posted by actor Preity Zinta’s. “See this to learn how to follow traffic rules,” Tweeted Zinta. “Forget people even our animals obey traffic rules.”
While some social media users praised the cow’s discipline, others had related suggestions.