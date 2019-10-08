A video of seven professional divers doing the Avengers assemble act has gone viral on the internet.

Posted by British Olympic swimming champion Jack Laugher appearing as Dr Strange, the video features the divers taking position as characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The clip also features, British Olympic Bronze medallist Daniel Goodfellow as Captain America, Scottish diver James Heatly as Spider-Man, British diver Matty Lee as Ironman, Jamaican and World Cup Silver Medalist Yona Knight-Wisdom as Black Panther, British diver Lucas Thomson as Hawkeye and the youngest, 19-year-old British diver Noah Williams as Thor.

Played backwards, the video technique makes the men look like they’re appearing out of the water, and has been used before.

Enamoured social media users swooned, laughed and mulled over what the original video must have looked like.

Lol — TheLaw (@iilawrencesmith) October 7, 2019

*When the black guy jumped out the water

Me: He must be an advenger for real pic.twitter.com/H7XAVUVcEc — Stephon 🎈 (@_StephonSmith) October 7, 2019

This is what I came for but I'm not sure why — Morning Lemon (@CitrusAM) October 7, 2019

Of course, a desi version exists as well.