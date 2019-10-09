A thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance was originally performed in 2018 at the United Nations’ New York headquarters by the artistes of the China Disabled People’s Performing Arts Troupe (below). Now, an edit of the video (above), with a Hindu devotional chant replacing the original soundtrack, is doing the rounds on Indian social media.

Many users, including some Indian celebrities, appear to have accepted the edited video as a performance in tribute to the Dussehra festival. This idea has been corrected before, but finds new takers nevertheless.