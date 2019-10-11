John is 91 years old and has just been arrested for protesting outside the Cabinet Office.#ExtinctionRebelion @LBC pic.twitter.com/FBQqxAsu13 — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) October 9, 2019

A troubling video from Wednesday, 9 October shows a 91 year-old man, John Lynes, hobbling into a police van in Central London. In the background, fellow protesters chant, “We love you!”

A member of one of the largest worldwide environmental activist groups, Extinction Rebellion (XR), Lynne has been arrested at least 25 times, reported The Mirror. He is one of the oldest members of XR, and has an activist history dating back to 1982 when he protested against the Falklands War. Social media users were both moved and enraged by his arrest.

"A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in." — 👻StuooOOoooOOOOoooOOoOoooOOart👻 (@Stuart_T_R) October 9, 2019

Is this what @patel4witham means by her 'message for criminals- we're coming to get you'? What on earth do the police think they are doing?



John proves you're never too old to be a hero. — Helen the Zen (@helenmallam) October 9, 2019

You can tell a great deal about a society by the way it treats its elders. — Brexit is a Bad idea (@KevinThurston11) October 9, 2019