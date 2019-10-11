Watch: This 91-year-old man was arrested for protesting against climate inaction in London
The internet is overflowing with solidarity for John Lynes.
A troubling video from Wednesday, 9 October shows a 91 year-old man, John Lynes, hobbling into a police van in Central London. In the background, fellow protesters chant, “We love you!”
A member of one of the largest worldwide environmental activist groups, Extinction Rebellion (XR), Lynne has been arrested at least 25 times, reported The Mirror. He is one of the oldest members of XR, and has an activist history dating back to 1982 when he protested against the Falklands War. Social media users were both moved and enraged by his arrest.