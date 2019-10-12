Play

Fatboy Slim, a world renowned British musician and producer, sampled Greta Thunberg’s powerful speech from the United Nations Climate Summit with his club classic Right Here, Right Now. Thunberg had also used the phrase “right here, right now” in her speech, which allowed Slim to lead into his own song.

The build-up really amplifies the urgency of her message, and footage from the concert shows the audience electrified by the new edit. Slim is not the only musician to adapt this speech – it was recently edited to sound like Swedish death metal as well!