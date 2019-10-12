Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes.



Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff.



Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!



Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qBHLTxtM9y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019

A video from Saturday morning shows Narendra Modi walking along a beach in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, formerly known as Mahabalipuram, picking up garbage strewn on the beach and collecting it in a plastic bag. Modi was in Chennai as part of the Indo-Chinese summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

As mentioned in his caption, the walk lasted over thirty minutes. Although he said he was “plogging” (a Swedish fitness trend that involves jogging and picking up litter), Modi was really strolling at best.

Non-biodegradable and single-use plastic products are banned in the state of Tamil Nadu.