Although it’s always disheartening to see an animal behind glass, this otter appears to having a great time with a cube of ice. In the video above, he is seen repeatedly tossing it up and watching it slip down the glass.

Perhaps he means to eat the ice, or perhaps he’s just being playful – both of which these delightful mammals are known and loved for. Here are some videos of each:

This otter is seen cracking a chunk of ice, then floating about as he gobbles it up. It's not long before he goes back for more, too!
This interactive otter responds to a man who yelled "Hey, yo!" at him.
This baby otter woke up snuggled at its caretaker's feet, stretching and yawning lethargically.