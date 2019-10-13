Watch: ‘People want kaam ki baat, all the king offers is mann ki baat’, says satirist Sampat Saral
Sampat Saral’s satirical piece is titled ‘Tamashebaaz Raja’.
Noted Hindi satirist Sampat Saral made an appearance at the 2019 edition of Newslaundry’s The Media Rumble and earned attention with his sharp performance.
Saral does not name anyone in his poem, but talks about a “raja” (king) and drops obvious clues in the form of references to a seaplane, the unemployment crisis, and meditation in a cave to drive home his point. He even said that the public wants to hear about “kaam ki baat” but all that the king offerd is “mann ki baat”.