Massive fire is being reported from a dive factory in Theni Tamil Nadu via @indiatvnews @NewsRaghav pic.twitter.com/ldZTm6M7Xd — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) October 14, 2019

A fire broke out at Kodangipatti spice factory in Theni, Tamil Nadu. Early on the morning of October 14. While no injuries have been reported, a video from the location shows the factory engulfed by flames and smoke from the fire which took until 2 pm on the same day to be completely put out. The fire reportedly began owing to a power outage in an air-conditioning unit, and destroyed upto Rs 5 crore worth of raw material.

According to a report by The News Minute, the air around the fire was laden with fumes of burning chilli powder. Residents within a radius of 300 metre from the factory were asked to move out, and firemen found it difficult to operate because of the pungent air.