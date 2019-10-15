Watch: This is how a puppy succeeded in unlocking a car for its human
It took a lot of instructions and some luck.
In a video that has now gone viral, an Irish man depicts the fix he found himself in when he accidentally locked himself out of a car (with his dog inside). The hilarious two minutes of footage show him beckoning the pup repeatedly from window to window, hoping he will step on a button that unlocks the doors.
One can’t help but be grateful for this pup’s obedience, since the onlooking group of cows didn’t respond to the man’s plea for help.