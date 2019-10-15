Play

Mohammed Syed, a 70-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, is in the limelight because of “Tarzan” – his multi-purpose vintage Sooraj motorcycle which also serves as a coin-dispenser that responds to voice commands, and as a music player that responds to hand gestures.

In the video, the motorcyle-mounted ATM is seen dispensing coins of Rs 5 and Rs 10 when asked. There are also a couple of speakers flanking the bike’s headlight that play music when cued with hand gestures. The motorcyle also has alterations that make it easy to park.

According to Honey Saxena, the YouTube user who posted the video, all the modifications to the motorcyle were made by Syed himself. In the description of the video, Saxena wrote that Syed is a “self trained electrician, stuntman, salesman, and an excellent crowd puller”.