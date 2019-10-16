Watch: How Typhoon Hagibis made buildings sway, toppled cars, and broke ceilings in Japan
Even before landfall, Typhoon Hagibis had caused a cyclone and a 5.7 magnitude earthquake.
Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan on October 12, and although it has now receded, footage of the destruction it caused is still emerging. While some videos recorded swaying hotels, others show parts of buildings flying off, and one captures the onset of the typhoon at a small fishing harbour. The death toll stood at 69 on October 15, according to a report in Japan Times.