Videos of the owner of a private security firm in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout area assaulting his employees in a bid to punish them have surfaced on social media. The owner was identified as Salim Khan, and the incident took place on October 14, NDTV reported.

According to the report, and as the videos show, Khan, clad in boots, pressed down on two of his employees with his feet for an alleged mistake they made while on duty. The security firm is called “Bangalore Security Force” and Salim and the other guards are all from Assam, the report added. A case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Khan, based on the video.