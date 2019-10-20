A policeman from Chandigarh was filmed belting out a hilarious but informative rendition of Daler Mehndi’s Bolo Tara Rara, complete with a mic in hand. The lyrics were altered to remind citizens of the repercussions of parking their vehicles in the wrong place, as he sings “Traffic police teri car chukk lai gai.”

Not only is the policeman in the video performing with utmost confidence, but appears to be directing vehicles while singing to them. Daler Mehndi himself has also praised the take on his hit song:

I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules.

Thank you for your love and Support#DalerMehndi #BoloTaRaRaRa @trafficchd @ssptfcchd pic.twitter.com/1fUZMmCNkt — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) October 17, 2019

It seems that this isn’t the first time that Chandigarh Police has taken to music to inform the public of traffic rules. The video below, from September 2, shows an assistant sub-inspector of Chandigarh Police singing to remind motorists of the hefty fines under the recently amended Motor Vehicles Act.